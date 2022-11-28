Sanju Samson Fans Show Support For Wicket Keeper Batter During FIFA World Cup 2022 | See Viral PHOTOS

Sanju Samson Fans Show Support For Wicket Keeper Batter During FIFA World Cup 2022 | See Viral PHOTOS

Qatar: The 28-year-old wicketkeeper batter was dropped from team India’s playing XI for the second ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday, November 27. Samson played a brilliant knock scoring 36 off 38 balls in the first ODI.

He was dropped from the team as the management wanted a sixth bowling option in Deepak Hooda. Samson’s fans took to social media to express their disappointment, and the cricketer’s admirers also showed their support at the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Here are the viral photos of Sanju Samson’s fans from the FIFA World Cup 2022:

Sanju Samson fans in the FIFA World Cup. pic.twitter.com/Dfoe64bV9R — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 27, 2022

Sanju Samson’s fans in FIFA World Cup – Craze of Sanju Samson is just amazing. pic.twitter.com/pBGuvMGoNZ — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) November 27, 2022

The second ODI between India and New Zealand was called off after just 12.5 overs due to rain. The two sides will next be seen in action on Wednesday, November 30.

The third and final fixture of the rubber will be played at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The hosts New Zealand lead the series 1-0.