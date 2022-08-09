New Delhi: The Indian squad for the Asia Cup was announced on Monday and as expected Rohit Sharma was set to lead the side with Virat Kohli, KL Rahul returning. While this was on expected lines, fans did not expect Sanju Samson not to be picked for the tournament after his good show in recent times. Not just Samson, two other regulars Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer also did not find spots. Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik are the two glovemen in the side.Also Read - Mohammad Shami Has Performed Well, His IPL Numbers Are Also Good - Aakash Chopra Slams BCCI For His Omission From India's Asia Cup 2022 Squad

Soon after the squad was announced fans took to Twitter to voice their angst against not picking Samson. Here is how they reacted:

It’s pure Injustice to Sanju Samson

By BCCI selectors side lining him every now & Then! It’s up to Ashwin now that he has the ability to Take Wickets as well Dry runs against Quality spin players from Pakistan Sri Lanka & B’desh in Asia Cup 2022#AsiaCup2022#IndianCricketTeam pic.twitter.com/HcaveQyXnF — MTvalluvan (@MTvalluvan) August 8, 2022



An expected exclusion from asia cup squad but the real stroy behind is.#sanjusamson #AsiaCup2022#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/CyDdMfCnsD — Mahi Bishnoi (SanjusamsonFan) (@Sanjusamsonf11) August 8, 2022

Why Not Sanju Samson. Dinesh Karthik just averages 21 this year with 133 strike rate who is known as Finisher while sanju samson averages 44 with 160 strike rate this year pic.twitter.com/eKwZraSmQ7 — Just Butter (@ItzButter63) August 8, 2022

India does not deserve player like Sanju Samson

Hard luck champp#SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/bVpeBbg3Hn — Madhan tam (@Madhantam) August 8, 2022

India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener on August 28. India would like to avenge the loss of last year where they were defeated by Babar Azam-led Pakistan in Dubai during the T20 World Cup.