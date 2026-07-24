Sanju Samson finally opens up on move to Chennai Super Kings before IPL 2026, MS Dhoni told him…

Sanju Samson joined Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026 season for a transfer fees of Rs 18 crore.

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Sanju Samson joined CSK from Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson became the most expensive transfer in the history of the Indian Premier League after joining five-time winners Chennai Super Kings from Rajasthan Royals for a whopping price of Rs 18 crore ahead of IPL 2026 season. Before that he was part of the RR squad from eight successive seasons since rejoining with them in IPL 2018.

Samson ended up scoring 477 runs in 14 matches at an average of 43.36 with a strike-rate of 165.62 with 2 hundreds and 1 fifty for CSK in IPL 2026. However, CSK once again failed to reach the IPL 2026 Playoffs finishing in 8th place with only 12 points from 14 matches.

A couple of months after IPL 2026 got over, Samson finally opened up about his decision to move from RR to CSK. Speaking on JioStar’s ‘Superstars’ program, Samson said, “Leaving Rajasthan Royals was a huge risk. Once you convey your feelings to the franchise, there is no going back. You could end up in a team you don’t want to go to or even in the auction with no certainty. There were two reasons behind this decision. First, I was sure that 2025 would be my last season with RR. I had long conversations with my family and my wife. They kept asking me if it was an impulsive decision or if I was really sure. We discussed it for two or three weeks, and then we decided it was time. I was convinced it was the right call.

“Second, I am a confident person. I believe I can stand on my own. I am always ready to start from zero. Many people told me that my batting style might not suit the slow Chepauk wicket. Those thoughts did cross my mind. But then I told myself, ‘You are 30 years old. Go out and find a way’. This IPL season, I went in with a lot of energy, thinking I had to achieve something. I discovered a new energy there, and it was working very well for me,” Samson revealed.

Samson got off to a slow start after his CSK debut with three successive low scores to his name. But the 31-year-old revealed a chat with MS Dhoni changed his perspective.

“I still remember, Mahi bhai met me after the first three matches when we went for practice. I usually sit right behind him, facing him. So, we sat down, and he looked at me and asked if I was fine. I said, ‘Bhaiya, I am fine’. Then I kept saying ‘but’ and ‘yes’ without even realising it. Then he told me, ‘Don’t get into but. Just focus on doing what you do best. Everything will be alright’.

“It was very subtle, but a huge lesson for me. He was telling me that everything is okay. Just because I was failing didn’t mean I had to change my batting style, look like I was stressed, or practice for three extra hours. At that moment, I felt I really had to perform for them. Then I told Stephen Fleming, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll be fine in the next game’. And in the next game, I scored a hundred against Delhi Capitals. From there, the momentum came back,” Samson said about his chat with Dhoni.

Sanju Samson reveals why he didn’t ask for CSK captaincy

Samson has scored 5181 runs in 191 matches in his IPL career so far at an average of 31.81 with a strike-rate of 141.13 with 5 hundreds and 27 fifties. He was joining CSK after being the captain of RR over the last few seasons but chose not to demand a captaincy role in his new team.

“I really started enjoying captaincy at RR. It’s a different skill, and I was getting better at it every year. By the fourth year of captaincy, I had a clear idea of what it takes to lead a side in IPL and T20s. I was enjoying it completely. But more than that, I wanted to enjoy cricket more. If the environment changes and doesn’t suit you anymore, it’s okay to move on.

“Captaincy is not something you should ask for. It’s something that should be given to you because people believe you are the right person. Even at RR, I never asked for it. Manoj Badale sir, the owner of RR told me I was the next captain, and I said I was ready. I captained for five seasons and after that, I was confident enough to leave that role, start fresh, and enjoy my cricket again. Ruturaj was someone I knew I would enjoy playing under. I was ready to play under his captaincy and that was one of the thoughts that guided my decision of not demanding for captaincy after joining CSK,” he said.