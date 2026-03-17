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Sanju Samson FINALLY reveals reason behind exiting Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, says...

Sanju Samson FINALLY reveals reason behind exiting Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026, says…

Sanju Samson, who joined Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2026 after a shocking move from Rajasthan Royals, reveals the reasons behind his surprising transfer.

Sanju Samson FINALLY reveals reason behind exiting Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2026

IPL 2026: Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson, who played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, will be seen in the yellow jersey in IPL 2026 representing Chennai Super Kings.The 31-year-old Kerala cricketer moved to the CSK last year after being traded from Rajasthan Royals ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Samson’s transfer from Rajasthan Royals to CSK ahead of IPL 2026 auction came as a shock to many fans. As the 2026 season of the world’s most richest franchise cricket league approaches, Samson has finally revealed the reasons behind his surprising departure from Rajasthan Royals.

Samson reveals reason behind his exit from RR

Samson revealed that he decided to leave the Jaipur-based franchise, where he had played from 2018 to 2025, because he felt his journey with the team had come to an end. “I left Rajasthan Royals because I felt my time in the team was over,” Samson said in a PTI video

Samson has represented RR in a total of 11 IPL seasons, making him the franchise’s most capped player and leading run-scorer. He was also part of the team from 2013 to 2015 before moving to Delhi Capitals for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

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In IPL 2026, Samson is all set to make his debut for Chennai Super Kings against his former team, Rajasthan Royals, at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 30. However, he has stated that he won’t let emotions influence his game and intends to deliver his best performance against the franchise where he made his mark.

Samson ready to face former team Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 opener

“It’s a situation that hasn’t happened yet. This is the first time I’m going to play against RR after playing (for them) in IPL. I don’t really think about the emotions once I step onto the ground. The game will definitely dictate it. But even before the match and even after the match, when I play with the old team, there are a lot of players who we played with when we were young. There are a lot of management and support staff. Everyone is there. They definitely have love and respect. But as I said earlier, everyone has their own time. My time was with RR. I went forward because I thought it was over. So when I go forward, there is a bit of excitement. It’s a new journey. Even if I play against RR, I want to play with a lot of happiness,” Samson said.

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