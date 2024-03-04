Home

Sports

Sanju Samson Fulfills Request Of Specially Abled Child By Playing Cricket With Him – WATCH Viral Video

Sanju Samson Fulfills Request Of Specially Abled Child By Playing Cricket With Him – WATCH Viral Video

Sanju Samson will now lead Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming season of Indian Premier League which is scheduled to start from March 4.

Sanju Samson Fulfills Request Of Specially Abled Child By Playing Cricket With Him - WATCH Viral Video

New Delhi: India wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson fulfilled one of his paraplegic fan’s dreams by playing cricket with him. The Kerala-based cricketer is currently sidelined by the selectors but he has a huge fan following across the globe. He last featured in the ODI series against South Africa which was played after the World Cup. He smashed a century in the third match of the series. However, his gesture towards little fan win hearts.

Trending Now

Young fan asked Samson to play cricket with him over a video call, the wicketkeeper batter promised to play cricket with him and he kept the promise by playing cricket with the kid. Here is the viral clip:

You may like to read

He kept the promise How can someone hate this guy??? https://t.co/buMEk0OKcT pic.twitter.com/jlJGhUIBT0 — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) March 3, 2024

Here is the video of young fan who urged Samson to play cricket with him.

Sanju immediately connected with this kid when he learnt about him and promised to meet him when he comes back to Kerala after the Ranji Trophy matches ❤️ That’s our golden Sanju Samson for you https://t.co/pabm3Gcr3h pic.twitter.com/nrkimBNH7E — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) February 5, 2024

Samson will now feature in the Indian Premier League where he will lead his franchise Rajasthan Royals who will play their opener clash on March 24 in Jaipur.

The opener clash of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions Chennai Super Kings.

Despite not playing international cricket he got the grade C central contract by BCCI and here is the list of cricketers who got grade C contract for the year.

Grade C – Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Shardul Thakur, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Mukesh Kumar, Sanju Samson, Arshdeep Singh, KS Bharat, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan and Rajat Patidar.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.