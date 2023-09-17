Home

Sanju Samson Gets ‘Thala’ Like Reception During ‘SIIMA’ Awards In Dubai

Sajun Samson is currently the part of Asia Cup squad as a reserve wicket-keeper batter where India will face Sri Lanka in the final.

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson was spotted at The South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA). The award shows ran from September 15-16 in Dubai, with the first-night announcing winners in the Telugu and Kannada categories and the second for Tamil and Malayalam.

For the unversed, SIIMA stands to honour the artistry of South Indian cinema in all the four languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada, as well as provide a platform for South Indian cinemas to get more international reception.

South cinema began making some headway into the international markets such as Japan, South Korea, China, Russia, Indonesia and Turkey, primarily due to the charm of superstar Rajinikanth as early as the ‘90s

Samson who is the reserved wicket-keeper batter in the ongoing Asia Cup was in Dubai for the award function and as fans spotted the cricketer they started roaring his name and here is the viral video:

The roar for Sanju Samson in Dubai during SIIMA.pic.twitter.com/BOjcTQSVtH — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 17, 2023

However, team India is currently in Sri Lanka for the Asia Cup 2023 where Rohit Sharma & Co. will face Sri Lanka for the final of the tournament in R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Rohit Sharma’s Indian team will be firm favourites to end its five-year trophy draught in multi-nation events, when it squares off against a depleted Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup here on Sunday despite a few niggling questions still remaining unanswered.

While Axar Patel is an important component in the Indian set-up and his multiple injuries remains a concern, Sri Lanka will in fact miss their premier spinner Maheesh Theekshana way more due to his right hamstring injury. A glance at India’s trophy cabinet will reveal the uncomfortable truth of them not winning any titles in the last five years, and Sunday will be a good opportunity for them to snap that unhappy streak.

