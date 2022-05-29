Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2022 Final: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson was taken to the cleaners by fans on Twitter as his side found themselves in a spot of bother against Gujarat Titans after their skipper won the toss and elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Sunday. Samson, who failed to make an impact with the bat in hand, once again played a false shot to throw his wicket away, even worse to his counterpart Hardik Pandya, who seems to have not put a foot wrong in the final.Also Read - GT vs RR Live Score, IPL 2022 Final: Matthew Wade Perishes; Gill-Pandya Key in Run-Chase For Gujarat

Here are some of the reactions on Twitter, most being critical of Sanju Samson’s decision to bat first:

Sanju Samson should immediately be removed from captaincy. He has not done anything special as a captain in IPL 2022. Others are performing, he is getting appreciation being captain. #Sanju Samson, #IPL 2022 @IamSanjuSamson @rajasthanroyals @KumarSanga2 — Nilesh Chaudhary (@NileshC67470800) May 29, 2022

Sadly, Sanju’s upstairs is empty.. Sanga is same type.. Together they ruined RR’s chances this year.. — Kaka (@Kaka_Tweet) May 29, 2022

Sanju’s mishit 😋 — Srishti (@Srishti05816410) May 29, 2022

As much as I love Sanju Samson’s intent to take on pace, he needs to find aggressive alternative options to play that line and length. Trying to hit a rising ball down the wicket requires not only tremendous skill but also great luck. — Cricket With Ash (@CricketWithAsh) May 29, 2022

now its clear why BCCI dont give chance to Sanju. He never gives value to his wicket . — NChakra (@niladri_chakra) May 29, 2022

Bad decision by Sanju poor batting — Sanjumadhu (@Sanjumadhu14) May 29, 2022

We will bat first and choke first ~ sanju (the accidental captain of a franchise should have been joss if not for availability issue) — Viper (@serious_photon) May 29, 2022

#GTvRR Sanju’s decision of chosen batting was not https://t.co/3rSPu2KpWr got the luck.I’m huge fan of RR but this gonna be Cake walk for Gujarat.within 10 over the match will finish.

Congrats Champions GT on the debutant IPL. — Saffron suckers (@Garrulousgilber) May 29, 2022

