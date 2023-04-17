Sanju Samson Hails Shimron Hetmyer After RR Beat GT in IPL 2023 Match
Claiming that Hetmyer loves such tricky situations, Sanju Samson hailed him at the post-match presentation.
Ahmedabad: Shimron Hetmyer once again showed why he is looked at as one of the best finishers in recent times when he powered Rajasthan Royals to a win over defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium by three wickets. Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 56* off 26 balls. His innings were laced with five sixes and two fours. At one stage, it seemed like the Titans were running away with the game when the Royals were reduced to 55 for four chasing 178 to win. Claiming that Hetmyer loves such tricky situations, Sanju Samson hailed him at the post-match presentation.
Also Read:
- Hardik Pandya Gets Angry; Gives Death Stare to Mohammed Shami During IPL 2023 Match Between GT-RR; Watch VIRAL Video
- IPL 2023: Hardik Pandya Opens Up After loss Against Rajasthan Royals, Says 'Should Have Gone A Little Harder And Got To 200'
- Highlights | GT Vs RR, IPL 2023 Score: Hetmyer's Quickfire Fifty Powers Royals to Win
“He doesn’t like easy situations, we like putting him in such situations because he usually wins us games from such situations,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.