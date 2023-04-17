Home

Sanju Samson Hails Shimron Hetmyer After RR Beat GT in IPL 2023 Match

Claiming that Hetmyer loves such tricky situations, Sanju Samson hailed him at the post-match presentation.

Samson on Hetmyer (Image: IANS)

Ahmedabad: Shimron Hetmyer once again showed why he is looked at as one of the best finishers in recent times when he powered Rajasthan Royals to a win over defending champions Gujarat Titans on Sunday at the Narendra Modi stadium by three wickets. Hetmyer remained unbeaten on 56* off 26 balls. His innings were laced with five sixes and two fours. At one stage, it seemed like the Titans were running away with the game when the Royals were reduced to 55 for four chasing 178 to win. Claiming that Hetmyer loves such tricky situations, Sanju Samson hailed him at the post-match presentation.

“He doesn’t like easy situations, we like putting him in such situations because he usually wins us games from such situations,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.

