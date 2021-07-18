Colombo: India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson, who was expected to make his much-awaited ODI debut, suffered a setback as he picked up a knee injury ahead of the first ODI versus Sri Lanka. Samson, who made his T20I debut in 2015, was expected to don the gloves ahead of Ishan Kishan – but unfortunately, that has not happened due to a ligament sprain he picked up during training.Also Read - When Ishan Kishan's Rumoured Girlfriend Aditi Hundia Won Hearts With Her Lovely Post For MI Batsman!

BCCI in a release mentioned it: "#SanjuSamson sprained a ligament in his knee and was hence not available for selection for this game. The medical team is tracking his progress at the moment."

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. For India, two Mumbai Indians’ players – Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav – made their ODI debuts. It would be a big day for them. Kishan also turns 23 today and becomes the second Indian player to make his ODI debut on their birthday.

“We were also looking to bat first as dew factor will come into play. Shaw will open along with me. Kishan and Suryakumar will make their debuts. Kuldeep and Chahal are the two spinners playing for us,” Dhawan said at the toss.

India would look to get off to a winning start. The Dhawan-led side starts overwhelming favourite despite missing some of their big stars who are in the UK. This tour is looked at as an opportunity for younger talented players to make a mark.

Would be interesting to see how much the hosts can score on the sluggish pitch in Colombo.