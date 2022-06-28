Dublin: Sanju Samson may not be a regular in the national side and he was also not a part of the opening T20I versus Ireland at Malahide, Dublin – yet he seemed to be the most popular among Indian cricketers. Samson, who was not a part of the playing XI in the 1st T20I, was on the sidelines and was obliging the request of umpteen fans. From autographs to selfies, Samson did it all during the rain-curtailed game.Also Read - Dublin Weather Forecast For Today's 2nd T20I Between India-Ireland: Rain to Play Spoilsport at The Village

Here is the video which is proof that Samson is super popular in Dublin. Watch the viral video here:



With Ishan Kishan and Dinesh Karthik already in the XI, it would be interesting to see if Samson gets an opportunity in the second T20I on Tuesday. With Pandya stressing after the first match that India are firmly focusing on the road to Men’s T20 World Cup, to be hosted by Australia in October-November, they will be keen to test more players in the second T20I.

India may also have to make a forced change if Ruturaj Gaikwad, who did not open the batting on Sunday due to a calf niggle, doesn’t recover in time with just a day’s gap between the two T20Is. Samson could very well be made to open with Kishan at the top. If that happens, Samson would like to make the most of the opportunity ahead of the T20 World Cup.