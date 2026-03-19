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Sanju Samson is set to achieve a major milestone in IPL 2026 will join MS Dhoni and KL Rahul

Sanju Samson is set to achieve a major milestone in IPL 2026 will join MS Dhoni and KL Rahul

Sanju Samson is just a step away from achieve a big feat in the IPL 2026. Take a look and read the full story.

Sanju Samson set to achieve big record in IPL 2026

All the cricket fans are excited about the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. After a successful ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, we will witness one biggest moment in 2026.

There will be eyes in the tournament on specific players and good buys in the IPL auction as well. However, the fans are eagerly waiting to see star Indian batter and one of the greatest players of all time, Sanju Samson in the yellow jersey (CSK).

Sanju Samson’s role in Team India victory in the T20 World Cup 2026

Samson was the key player for the Indian team in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. His brilliant performance and crucial knocks helped the co-hosts to win the title triumph. Samson smashed a blistering innings of 97 runs not out in the quarter-final of the tournament against the West Indies. Not only this, he also played an impactful innings of 89 runs against England in the semi-finals and 89 against New Zealand in the finals.

Sanju Samson eyes a major milestone in IPL 2026

Sanju Samson could achieve a big milestone in the upcoming IPL 2026. Samson is close to his complete 5,000 runs as wicketkeeper-batsman. This record was achieved by legendary player MS Dhoni.

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Speaking about MS Dhoni’s performance in the IPL, He played 278 matches between 2008 and 2025 and scored 5,439 runs. Not only Dhoni, star Indian batter and one of the strongest batters of all time, KL Rahul also achieved this feat. However, he did not play as a wicketkeeper in every match.

Sanju Samson’s IPL career stats

However, Sanju Samson has scored 4,704 runs in 177 matches from 2013 to 2025, including 3 centuries and 26 half-centuries. To achieve this feat, he needed 296 runs. Not only this, if he completes 296 runs, he will become the second wicketkeeper-batsman to join this exclusive club.

Sanju Samson exits Rajasthan Royals after a long stint

Speaking about his journey in the IPL, he has played for Rajasthan Royals since 2018 and became the captain of the franchise in 2021. Under his leadership, Rajasthan reached the final in 2022. After a long tenure, Samson decided to provide his services for Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai Super Kings squad for IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings: Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Jamie Overton*, MS Dhoni, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis*, Noor Ahmad*, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Sanju Samson (T), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Syed Khaleel Ahmed, Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Akeal Hosein*, Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma, Matthew Short*, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Matt Henry*, Rahul Chahar, Jake Foulkes

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