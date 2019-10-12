Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson came up with the goods during a Vijay Hazare Trophy game as he slammed a maiden double-century against Goa on Saturday. With that, he has joined an elite club featuring some of the biggest names of Indian cricket.

Samson joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Karn Kaushal in the list of Indian batsmen with double-century in List A cricket.

Uttarakhand’s Karn Kaushal was the last to score a double-century in List A cricket, when he struck 202* against Sikkim last year.

Samson’s innings was laced with 20 fours and 10 sixes. He scored at a breathtaking strike-rate of 162.99. The 24-year-old powered Kerala to a mammoth 372 for three in Alur.

Earlier, Kerala won the toss and opted to bat first in the Group A & B clash. Apart from Samson, Sachin Baby also slammed a century. He scored 127 off 135 balls.

Sachin joined Sanju after Vishnu Vinod departed in the eighth over of the match and together the duo stitched a marathon 338-run-partnership for the third wicket.

Teams:

Goa (Playing XI): Sagun Kamat, Amogh Sunil Desai, Tunish Sawkar, Snehal Suhas Kauthankar, Aditya Kaushik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Amit Verma(c), CM Gautam(w), Darshan Misal, Heramb Parab, Lakshay Garg

Kerala (Playing XI): Vishnu Vinod, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa(c), Ponnam Rahul, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Akshay Chandran, MD Nidheesh, Sandeep Warrier, KM Asif