Home

Sports

Sanju Samson Likely to be Dropped For Asia Cup 2023 Squad – REPORT

Sanju Samson Likely to be Dropped For Asia Cup 2023 Squad – REPORT

amson failed to get among the runs in the West Indies tour and that may see him getting dropped for the Asia Cup.

Sanju Samson to be dropped for Asia Cup 2023 @BCCITwitter

Mumbai: Wicketkeeper Sanju Samson was picked for the tour of West Indies and with uncertainty still over KL Rahul’s fitness, the Rajasthan Royals cricketer could have come up with good performances making his case strong ahead of the Asia Cup – but he could not. Samson failed to get among the runs in the West Indies tour and that may see him getting dropped for the Asia Cup. As per a report on TOI, Samson may not be picked for Asia Cup. As per the same report, the Indian squad would be announced on August 20. “Right now, the selctors are only interested in picking the Asia Cup team. The World Cup squad will mostly be picked later,” source to TOI.

Trending Now

Also what does not do any good to Samson’s chances of getting picked is the return of KL Rahul and also Ishan Kishan is in good form.

Earlier, former India cricketer Aakash Chopra wants the same should happen with Samson. He should be batting highrer up in the batting order.

“You will have to bat Sanju Samson up the order if you have to get the best out of him, irrespective of the format. You will be able to do justice to his talent only if you can bat him up the order. Maybe a very similar case with Rohit Sharma,” he said on his Youtube channel.

Samson was part of the white-ball squad in West Indies. He got his opportunities but could not make the most of it as rash shots in most games led to his downfall. He got two chances in the ODIs and three in T20Is. He hit a 41-ball 51 in his second ODI against the West Indies. Apart from that, in the T20Is, he returned with scores of 12, 7 and 13.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES