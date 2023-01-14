Home

Sanju Samson Not Picked For India’s ODI Squad For New Zealand Series. Fans SLAM BCCI | VIRAL TWEETS

Ind vs NZ ODI: With Samson's name not featured in the list, fans are distraught with the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI).

Mumbai: The Indian squads for the white-ball series against New Zealand and the first two Tests versus Australia were announced on Friday night and there were loads of surprises, but none bigger than the non-selection of Sanju Samson in the ODI squad. With Samson’s name not featured in the list, fans are distraught with the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI). Fans are now demanding clarity and an explanation for not picking Samson in the ODI squad. Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat have been picked as wicketkeepers for the series.

Here is how Samson fans are reacting on social space:

Why is Sanju Samson always ignored?? Instead of jitesh Sharma, include him in T20… Is there a quota system in selection?? — Jagan (@jaganns67) January 14, 2023

So, it’s end of Sanju Samson’s career.💔 — Avinash Aryan (@AvinashArya09) January 13, 2023

Sanju Samson not picked in Indian Cricket Team Squad For NZ Series. Is he Still Injued Or Selectors again Overlooked him. pic.twitter.com/CMe0Akg4RQ — Ayush Ranjan (@AyushRaGenius) January 13, 2023

Samson hit 284 runs in ODIs in 10 matches at an average of 70 and a strike rate of 103. In the series against South Africa, he came to bat in tough situations and took his side over the finish line.

ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KS Bharat (wk), Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik