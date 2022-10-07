Lucknow: Sanju Samson gave us a glimpse of his talent as he hit a breathtaking 86* off 63 balls in the opening ODI in Lucknow on Thursday versus South Africa. Despite his efforts, India fell short of the target by nine runs. Impressed by Samson’s knock, fans now think that Samson was a better choice over Rishabh Pant for the T20 World Cup. Pant and Dinesh Karthik are the two wicketkeepers picked for the T20 WC in Australia. Netizens reckon the Indian board has missed a trick by not picking Samson over Pant.Also Read - Ravi Shastri Makes BIG Prediction on India's T20 WC Chances; Calls Jasprit Bumrah's Absence 'Unfortunate'

After seeing yesterday s match one should realise that

All the other batsmen are good batsmen players

But Sanju Samson is a match winner India need

I would say THe best no.4 in ODI

Just imagine Sanju Samson+Rishabh Pant+Virat Kohli+Gill together — Cricket !11 (@Cricpoints1) October 7, 2022

#SanjuSamson should be in world cup team replace RISHABH pant — Manish yadav (@Manishy05888630) October 7, 2022

If you guys still think that #RishabhPant is better than #SanjuSamson in white ball cricket then you guys have zero knowledge of Cricket. #INDvSA ##T20WorldCup2022 — (@_inzamam4u) October 6, 2022

“Their bowlers were going about things nicely, Tabraiz Shamsi was a little expensive today so we felt we can target them. We knew he would bowl the last over, I knew if I had to get 24 runs in the final over, I can hit four sixes. I was taking the game deep, the plan was this only and the batters responded nicely,” Samson said after the game.