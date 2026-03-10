Home

Sports

Sanju Samson pens emotional note for wife Charulatha Remesh after T20 World Cup 2026, says, My dear...

Sanju Samson pens emotional note for wife Charulatha Remesh after T20 World Cup 2026, says, ‘My dear…’

After T20 World Cup 2026 truimph, Sanju Samson hailed his wife Charulatha Remesh though an Instagram post, thanking her for standing by him throughout his journey.

Sanju Samson with wife Charulatha Remesh after T20 World Cup 2026 victory

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson, who earned the Player of the Tournament award in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, shared a heartwarming post for his wife Charulatha Remesh, thanking her for standing by him throughout his journey.

Samson took to Instagram, and shared an emotional tribute to Charulatha, who stood out amid the celebrations, highlighting the personal sacrifices and support behind the trophy, “Right from the day I met you till this day of my life, thank you so very much for being by my side, loving me for who I am and being absolutely true and honest with me, no matter what I was to the outside world,” he wrote.

“Seeing my best side, seeing my worst side, you have seen it all and still stood strong by me. Thank you for understanding how big cricket is in my life and making it the same for you.

“And you have wished and dreamed with the same passion and intensity as I did for this moment. Thank you so very much, my dear Pondattiiiiii (sic),” he added. Pondatti is a Tamil word that means ‘wife’.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanju V Samson (@imsanjusamson)

Samson played a key role as the Men in Blue celebrated their triumph at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on March 8 after defeating New Zealand national cricket team in the final. Following the victory, his wife Charulatha Remesh shared a photo on social media “My trophy holding his trophy. Just too grateful,” she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charu (@charulatha_remesh)

Sanju Samson, who was not part of the Playing XI during the first phase of the tournament, made a solid comeback and delivered crucial knocks of 97,89,89 in the knockout games. Samson scored a total of 321 runs across five match, which featured 3 half-centuries

Who is Charulatha Remesh?

Charulatha Remesh is from Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. She completed her schooling at Arya Central School before pursuing a BSc in Chemistry from Mar Ivanios College. Later, she went on to earn a postgraduate degree in Human Resources from Loyola College of Social Sciences.

Charulatha, who is currently an entrepreneur, comes from a well-established family. Her father, B. Ramesh Kumar, serves as the Chief News Editor at Mathrubhumi, while her mother, Rajshri Ramesh, works as a government employee at LIC India.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.