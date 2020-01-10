On Friday, India wicketkeeper Sanju Samson finally got picked for the third T20I at Pune against Sri Lanka over Rishabh Pant. Samson had to wait for four years to play his second T20I after he made his debut against Zimbabwe in 2015.

Fans are calling it the right move as the 25-year-old pipped Pant to make it to the XI. He would like to make the most of this opportunity keeping in mind that the World T20 is slated to take place later this year.

Samson also achieved a feat of missing most games between two appearances for India, he has missed 73. It would be interesting to see where he comes in to bat.

Here is how fans reacted:

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to field first.

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera(w), Oshada Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Lakshan Sandakan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Lahiru Kumara

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson(w), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini