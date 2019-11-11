Sanju Samson turned 25 on Monday, but the birthday celebrations had already taken place on the eve at Nagpur after India beat Bangladesh 2-1 to clinch the three-match T20I series on Sunday. The wicketkeeper-batsman in the company of his teammates cut the cake. Once he cut the cake, he found Yuzvendra Chahal in front of him and in a playful manner threw cake on his face. Chahal, who was upbeat after the win did not take offence to it as Samson was held by the team members.

His caption read, ”Chahal ke mu pe maar de and I did what I was told to do… Was a special birthday celebration. Thank you all.” Here is the video Sanju Samson shared on his Instagram account:

On the back of decent domestic performances, Samson was included in the side but he did not get to feature in any match. Samson should be very much in the reckoning for a spot in the ICC T20I World Cup squad.

Happy birthday to me ✌🏻😎 — Sanju Samson (@IamSanjuSamson) November 11, 2019

Meanwhile, India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs, thanks to a brilliant six for seven by Deepak Chahar. It also included a hat-trick. Chahar became the first Indian to scalp a hat-trick in T20I cricket.