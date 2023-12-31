Home

Sanju Samson Plays Football In Kerala Sevens | Watch Viral VIDEO

Kerala Sevens is where raw talent is discovered. From fishermen to farmers, everyone joins the dance, showcasing their skills honed on makeshift pitches. This is real football, pure and unadulterated.

New Delhi: India wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson who was the part of Indian squad in the recently concluded ODI series was spotted playing football in Kerala Sevens. Sevens is a football game played in smaller fields, and less strict refereeing and the game is played by seven players per side.

The video of Samson has gone viral on the social sphere and here is the clip:

Sanju Samson playing football in a sevens tournament. pic.twitter.com/3c3X7zXMvS — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) December 30, 2023

There are many football legends like IM Vijayan who started their career in Kerala Sevens. Kerala Sevens offers a chance for dreams to take flight, providing a platform for talent to be recognized and nurtured. This tournament attract crowds, boosting local businesses and vendors.

This tournament is also an economic booster for Kerala as this attracts crowed and that helps boost local businesses and vendors. Kerala Sevens pumps life into rural communities, creating opportunities and fostering entrepreneurship.

