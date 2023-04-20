Home

Sanju Samson REACTS After LSG Beat RR in IPL 2023 in Jaipur

IPL 2023: Claiming that the Royals would have loved to win in Jaipur, Samson assured that the team will take lessons from the loss and move on.

Sanju Sasmon After Royals Lose (Image: @IPL-BCCI)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals would have loved to win in their first match in Jaipur after three years on Wednesday but that was not to be as they lost against Lucknow Super Giants by 10 runs. The Royals could not chase 154 on a pitch that seemed a little tricky. After the loss, Samson too pointed out that it was not a high-scoring pitch. Claiming that the Royals would have loved to win in Jaipur, Samson assured that the team will take lessons from the loss and move on.

“Not that great (feeling) after a loss, but it’s okay. We’d have loved to win the first game at Jaipur. We’ll definitely take lessons and move on. With the batting line-up we have, it was a very chaseable score. But they bowled really well, used the conditions really well. (Conditions) Personally, I was expecting something like this, bit of slow and low kind of wicket is what I expected and we got that,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.

“Even if you win or lose a game, you take lessons out of it, that’s the beauty of this game. We’ll be taking lot of lessons out of it. We did a reasonably good job to restrict them to 150. There are lots of lessons in the bowling side as well and in the batting also. We expect much better performance and we all know the standard of cricket we’ve been playing. We have to move forward and play some better cricket,” he added.

Both Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants now have 8 points each. RR remain on top owning to their better net run-rate.

