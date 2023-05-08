Home

Sports

Sanju Samson REACTS on Sandeep Sharma’s Last Ball No-Ball During IPL 2023 Match Between RR-SRH

Sanju Samson REACTS on Sandeep Sharma’s Last Ball No-Ball During IPL 2023 Match Between RR-SRH

IPL 2023: Realising that there may have been a change of mindset after having thought that the game is in the pocket, Samson recalled the same bowler doing well in another game under similar situations.

Sanju Samson on Sandeep Sharma's No-Ball (Image: Twitter)

Jaipur: It was a night to forget for Sandeep Sharma on Sunday as he conceded a last-ball six off the final ball after overstepping during IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Following the loss, Royals captain Sanju Samson was asked about what he felt about the no-ball from Sandeep. Realising that there may have been a change of mindset after having thought that the game is in the pocket, Samson recalled the same bowler doing well in another game under similar situations.

“Nothing much, it’s a no ball, just have to bowl it again as simple as that, you don’t think about it too much. Sandeep knows what to do. Maybe there might be a small change in mindset for a few seconds when you feel that the job is done, everyone was celebrating but I think that’s the nature of this game, you can’t step the line at that point of time,” Samson said when asked about Sandeep’s costly no-ball.

You may like to read

Earlier, the Royals thought they had won over Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday when Sandeep Sharma had Abdul Samad holing out to long-off on the last ball of the chase, with the crowd cheering in happiness.

But immediately, the red siren rang, as replays showed Sandeep overstepping, giving Samad a life and Hyderabad, another attempt at winning the game. On the free hit delivery, Samad stayed deep in the crease to launch a six over the bowler’s head to complete a successful chase of 215, the highest-ever chase by the franchise and at the venue.

The four-wicket win also means that Hyderabad are in ninth place in the points table with eight points, while Rajasthan, who looked in control for the majority of the match, are at ten points from eleven games after being stunned by Hyderabad at home.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.