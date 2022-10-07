Lucknow: Sanju Samson once again gave a glimpse to everybody as to why he is highly-rated. Samson nearly took India over the line in the opening ODI versus South Africa. He hit 86* off 63 balls after coming in at No. 6. His knock was laced with three sixes and nine fours. Following the game, Samson said that his idea was to take the game deep. He also said that he was confident he could hit four sixes in the final over of Tabraiz Shamsi if 24 was required.Also Read - Sanju Samson Over Rishabh Pant in Rohit Sharma-Led India's T20 WC Squad; Twitterverse Reacts After Heroics vs SA in 1st ODI | VIRAL TWEETS

“Their bowlers were going about things nicely, Tabraiz Shamsi was a little expensive today so we felt we can target them. We knew he would bowl the last over, I knew if I had to get 24 runs in the final over, I can hit four sixes. I was taking the game deep, the plan was this only and the batters responded nicely,” he said after the game. Also Read - IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa Beat India By 9 Runs to Take a 1-0 Lead

Taking the game deep is something that former India captain MS Dhoni has done over the years. For India or for CSK, Dhoni likes to take the game deep and then throw caution to the wind. In that regard, there was a lot of Dhoni mindset that was seen in Samson. Also Read - Highlights IND vs SA 1st ODI Score, Lucknow: Sanju Samson's Heroics Goes in Vain, South Africa Win By 9 Runs

“It is always nice to spend some time in the middle and we always play to take our team over the line. I missed connecting two shots, next time I will work even harder. But I am satisfied with my contribution,” he added.

The next game would be a must-win for the hosts and that will take place on Sunday (October 9).