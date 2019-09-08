India regular opener Shikhar Dhawan copped a nasty blow when he was hit in his neck region by a bouncer from Buiran Hendricks during the 5th unofficial ODI between India A and South Africa A. Dhawan looked to walk across his stumps and pick the ball from the stumps to the leg-side, something he does quite often. Unfortunately, it was a well-directed bouncer that hit him. It looked a little concerning when it happened, but that did not stop Dhawan from carrying on.

Dhawan proudly shared the video on his social media handles. Samson seemed to have spotted it. He responded to that and revealed what Dhawan said after being hit. “Ball ko dekh toot gaya hoga“, Dhawan said. To this Dhawan responded to him as he praised Samson for his match-winning knock in the final ODI.

Dhawan scored his second half-century on the trot against India A. The left-handed batsman scored a 36-ball 51 including five fours and two sixes. The 33-year-old shared a 135-run stand for the second wicket with Sanju Samson. The partnership laid a platform for India A to post a big total.

Earlier in the year, Dhawan was ruled out of the World Cup after he picked up a finger injury against Australia in a league game. He will now be seen during India’s home series against South Africa soon.