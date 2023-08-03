Home

Sports

Sanju Samson Should Be In India’s 15-Member 2023 ODI World Cup Squad, Feels Mohammad Kaif

Sanju Samson Should Be In India’s 15-Member 2023 ODI World Cup Squad, Feels Mohammad Kaif

Sanju Samson scored a fifty against West Indies in the third ODI that India won by a mammoth 200 runs.

Sanju Samson in action against West Indies in third ODI. (Image: BCCI)

New Delhi: Former India international Mohammad Kaif has batted for Sanju Samson to be in the ODI World Cup squad at home to address the middle order issue that has been concerning the national team after injuries to some of the key players.

Trending Now

With Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul out with injuries, Samson and Suryakumar Yadav were give chances to bat in the middle order in the just concluded ODI series against West Indies. Samson played two games and scored a fifty helping India clinch the series 2-1.

India have often slowed down in the middle orders and Kaif feels Samson can address that issue. “I am massively impressed by Samson. He played an impactful knock, whether at four or five, he has done it in the past,” Kaif said on the sidelines of an event on Wednesdy evening.

One of the best Indian fielders at his time, Kaif, didn’t seem happy with the idea if playing Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel in the middle order. “Sending Kishan or Axar Patel in the middle-order is not a great idea.

“You need someone who can play left-arm spin, leg spin and Samson can do that. His knock in the third ODI came under pressure and he is ready for the World Cup,” added Kaif, who will e fondly remembered for his partnership during India’s Natwest Trophy triumph in 2002.

With just three more months to go, the Indian team were in experimentation mode in the Caribbean as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma made way for the youngsters to have some game time. While Kohli was in the side for the firts ODI, he wasn’t included in the second and third.

It was similar for Rohit too as he batted at no.7 in the first game before skipping the next two. Hardik Pandya led the side in the absence of Rohit. Meanwhile, the biggest posiitive for India was the form of Kishan at the top as he scored half-centuries in all three games of the series.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES