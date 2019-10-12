Kerala cricketer Sanju Samson has been one of the top contenders to make the India team, but talented Rishabh Pant has not let that happen as yet. Sanju has just slammed his maiden double century in a List A game for Kerala. With that, the 24-year-old promising cricketer has joined an elite club featuring Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Virender Sehwag. Samson’s unbeaten 212* came off merely 129 balls and his innings was laced with 10 sixes and 21 boundaries.

Thanks to Samson’s surreal show, fans are now demanding his inclusion in the Indian team in place of Rishabh Pant. Pant has had a mixed career thus far, where he has registered two overseas ton, but his inconsistency has led to his downfall. After the breathtaking double from Samson, here is how fans are reacting.

Sanju Samson has scored double hundred in One day game against Goa in Vijay Hazare domestic one day tournament.

Now my question is for selectors, when we have so much of talent in domestic cricket, then why are they wasting time on fake talent and liability on team Rishabh Pant ? — Harsh Tegta ਹਰਸ਼ ਤੇਗਟਾ (@HTegta) October 12, 2019

Well after a 200, Sanju Samson has boosted his chances for India call up…

Rishabh Pant will be on his toes after this knock of Sanju Samson…

Congratulations @IamSanjuSamson for your double ton….👍👍👍@anjubharatrawat @kr0n0s_007 @mufaddal_vohra — Kirtik Mitra (@Kirtik_Mitra) October 12, 2019

@BCCI don’t know what is stopping you from selecting Sanju Samson in International team. You are just biased towards Rishabh Pant. #sanjusamson — Jinn Chao (@JinnRaj) October 12, 2019

Earlier, Kerala won the toss and opted to bat first in the Group A & B clash. Apart from Samson, Sachin Baby also slammed a century. He scored 127 off 135 balls.

Sachin joined Sanju after Vishnu Vinod departed in the eighth over of the match and together the duo stitched a marathon 338-run-partnership for the third wicket.