Sanju Samson Slams Maiden ODI Century During India vs South Africa 3rd ODI

Team India is playing without Ruturaj Gaikwad as the opening batter missed out due to a finger injury. Rajat Patidar made his debut in place of the injured Gaikwad.

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper batter Sanju Samson smashed a maiden century during the India vs South Africa in the 3rd ODI at Eurolux Boland Park in Paarl on Thursday. The wicketkeeper batter slammed 108 runs in 114 balls.

Earlier, South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series.

Speaking at the time of the toss, Markram said, “We’ll bowl first. Looks like a good wicket, won’t change too much. We want to keep challenging ourselves, hopefully, we can take wickets regularly and restrict them to a low total. One last push for most of the guys before a nice break, we’ll try our best. Expect more of the same as we did in the second ODI. The dimensions here are certainly different, so running hard between wickets will be key. No changes.”

India skipper KL Rahul said, “Not really. The wicket will be even for both innings and the lights come on pretty late here. We got ourselves to a good position but ended up losing 5 wickets for 40-odd runs. Once we get a good start, we have to make it count. Today is another opportunity for the boys to prove themselves.”

South Africa (Playing XI): Reeza Hendricks, Tony de Zorzi, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Nandre Burger, Lizaad Williams and Beuran Hendricks.

India (Playing XI): Sai Sudharsan, Sanju Samson, Rajat Patidar, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul(w/c), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan and Mukesh Kumar.

