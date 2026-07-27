Sanju Samson speaks on his mindset and how he has started to play cricket on his own terms

Looking ahead, Samson said he no longer wants to think too far into the future and prefers to enjoy every opportunity that comes his way

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India's Sanju Samson during the fifth T20 International between India and England in the India tour of England 2026 at The Rose Bowl in Southampton, England, on Saturday, July 11, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Sanju Samson said he went into India’s T20 World Cup semi-final against England with complete faith in his own ability despite his past struggles against Jofra Archer.

“A lot of people were coming and telling me, ‘It’s England, Archer is bowling, he got you out 3-4 times previously,'” Samson recalled. “But I was confident. I didn’t say anything out loud. If you talk too much, you come across as arrogant, and that goes against my belief. I just gestured quietly, ‘Yeah, we’ll see.'”

Samson said his innings against the West Indies had changed his mindset completely. “I knew that this Sanju Samson was not the Sanju Samson from a year ago. After that West Indies knock, I had a lot of self-validation, and I was very sure about myself. There was no room for doubt. I was going to do it for my country, and no one could stop it.”

Speaking about the final against New Zealand, Samson admitted that he felt the weight of responsibility because he was the batter in form.

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“One thing I have learned is that you can’t control form all the time. Form comes and goes,” he said. “At that moment in our team setup, I was the one getting runs. I could feel the responsibility of being the main run-scorer in the World Cup final. I kept reminding myself, ‘Sanju, you are responsible. You need to keep going. You must stay there till the end and finish the job for your country.'”

Samson also explained how the confidence gained from his earlier innings helped him stay patient in the final. He recalled facing four dot balls against Mitchell Santner but never felt the need to panic.

“When you are confident, you don’t mind taking your time,” he said. “I played an over against Santner where I faced four dot balls in a World Cup final. But I was completely sure that even if I played four dot balls there, I could hit two sixes later from the other end.”

He admitted that earlier in his career, he would have tried to force the pace after a few dot balls.

“In the past, after four dot balls against Santner, I would have swung on the fifth out of panic. But the previous games against West Indies and England taught me that taking time and playing dot balls is okay. Your team needs you to stay out there. You know which bowler to target and when to attack.”

Samson also praised his teammates for their roles in India’s title-winning campaign.

“I really enjoyed batting with everyone. Ishan played a great role too and we can’t forget the contributions of Mr. Bumrah. He’s a pure cheat code and without that cheat code, we wouldn’t have gotten past England. In the final, the start he provided was crucial. Everyone played their part, and I’m very happy I contributed the way I did.”

Looking ahead, Samson said he no longer wants to think too far into the future and prefers to enjoy every opportunity that comes his way.

“I decided before the 2026 T20 World Cup that I would not be part of the rat race. I just want to enjoy the game,” he said. “I am 31 now, and I have decided to play on my own terms. No one will tell me how to bat or what to do. Sanju will decide for Sanju.”

He also pointed out that he never expected to even play in the 2026 World Cup after missing out on the squad following the 2024 edition.

“So how can I plan for 2028? If I’m there, if the team needs me, and if I’m playing well, things will fall into place. If not, I am deeply grateful. No one can take this achievement away from me.”