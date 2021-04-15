Be it with the toss, the bat, or the gloves, newly-appointed Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has not put a foot wrong in this IPL. During Rajasthan Royals’ second match of the tournament, Samson came up with the goods in Wankhede on Thursday as he took a stunning one-handed catch to send the ever-so-dangerous Shikhar Dhawan back in the hut. Also Read - PBKS vs CSK Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Vice Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings T20 Match 8 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 16 Friday

Samson had to dive full-stretch in the air to hold on to the ball. Dhawan looked to use the pace of Jaydev Unadkat and play a scoop over the keeper. Unfortunately, it did not come off the middle of the bat and a diving Samson did not let that out. Also Read - IPL 2021: Enjoying Working With Ricky Ponting - Prithvi Shaw

Here is the stunning catch by the RR skipper: Also Read - RR vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Today's Probable XIs For Today's Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals T20 Match 7 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 7.30 PM IST April 15 Thursday

The Royals have been on top ever since winning the toss and opting to field first. The RR opening bowlers impressed as they got rid of the openers cheaply. Prithvi Shaw and Dhawan – who has been in good form – could not get going tonight at the Wankhede.