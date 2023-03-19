Home

Sanju Samson Trends On Twitter After Suryakumar Yadav Flop Show Against Australia In ODIs

Suryakumar was dismissed in identical manner in the first two ODIs against Australia - both LBWs off in-swinging deliveries from Mitchell Starc.

Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav. (Image: Twitter)

IND vs AUS: Sanju Samson started trending on Twitter after yet another flop show from Suryakumar Yadav in the second ODI against Australia on Sunday. With no Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar has been given the opportunity at No.4 in the Indian playing XIs.

While Iyer is out with a back injury, Pant will be missed this year after the wicketkeeper batter suffered a horrific car crash last December. He is currently recovering. Suryakumar was dismissed in identical manner in the first two ODIs against Australia.

He was trapped leg-before off in-swinging deliveries from Mitchell Starc on first balls he faced with his barren run in the format now stretching further. The contest on Sunday was Suryakumar’s 16th ODI without a fifty, with an unbeaten 34 against New Zealand his highest score.

Here are some of the tweets.

Rumours Has It That 2 Senior Players Are Insecure Having Sanju Samson In The Lineup As He Gets More Support From Fans Than Themselves !!#SanjuSamson#RR #IndianCricket #BCCI#INDvsAUS #AUSvIND @rajasthanroyals pic.twitter.com/kTLSXphxeq — Sher Singh Rajput (@SherSingh__) March 19, 2023

Without any doubts Sanju Samson is the no. 4 for ODI World Cup. Don’t test our patience anymore.#BCCI #SanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/oKJCeRggIw — Sreejith (@Sreejith_tv_143) March 19, 2023

Sanju Samson watching Suryakumar Yadav getting another 0.#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/r3BTHJdIUN — Pratik Singh (@officialpratiks) March 19, 2023

They had some agenda against deserving #SanjuSamson, didn’t include him to squad even when Iyer was injured apart frm Rohit’s unavailability for 1st ODI.

Now they will have to play SKY again (golden duck x 2)..

Just mentioning Sanju Samson’s ODI avg is 66 & S/R is 105.. pic.twitter.com/Kzcgnnsix5 — Amal Sudhakaran (@amal_sachinism) March 19, 2023

It’s time to get this Beast Sanju Samson permanent place in middle order in ODIs He is miles ahead of Suryakumar Yadav in ODIs pic.twitter.com/uQ4FokS2zv — Vishal. (@SportyVishaI) March 19, 2023

However, India skipper Rohit Sharma has assured that SKY would be given a longer run in ODIs. “Yes he got out in the last two games and the series before that as well, but he needs that consistent run, like back-to-back games, 7-8 or 10 games like that so that, you know, he feels more comfortable,” said Rohit on Sunday. Samson will be next seen leading Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

