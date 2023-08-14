Home

Sanju Samson TROLLED Heavily After Poor Show vs Windies Spoils His Chances of Making ODI WC Squad | VIRAL TWEETS

WI vs Ind: It is pretty evident that he has squandered his chances and fans are not happy with it as they had backed him a lot.

Sanju Samson TROLLED

Florida: With no Rishabh Pant and doubts over KL Rahul still persisting, eyes were on Sanju Samson with the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup coming up. Unfortunately, Samson squandered the five opportunities he got across formats against the West Indies. He came up with scores of 9, 51, 12, 7 & 13 in across ODIs and T20Is. It is pretty evident that he has squandered his chances and fans are not happy with it as they had backed him a lot. With there being doubts over his selection for the Asia Cup squad, here is how fans trolled the stylish top-order batter.

Check reactions:

Anna Sanju samson deserves one chance pic.twitter.com/VChmIrKER6 — Dennis (@DenissForReal) August 13, 2023

Sanju Samson watching people wanting him in the Indian squad even after failing in 4 out of 5 games pic.twitter.com/9qLVmMRzqO — retired ICT fan (@anubhav__tweets) August 13, 2023

Enough is ENOUGH, Drop this PR merchant Sanju Samson! Can’t Play Against z West Indies!#WIvIND pic.twitter.com/x31WISrngt — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh) August 13, 2023

Sanju Samson In West Indies Series :- 1st Match – 12(12)

2nd Match – 7(7)

3rd Match – DNB

4th Match – DNB

5th Match – 13(9) His Fans Always Cries Because He Doesn’t Get Enough Chances, But When He Gets He Literally Waste That Chances. pic.twitter.com/EV3WNvktP4 — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) August 13, 2023

Samson may have scored merely nine in the fifth and final T20I, but he also bought up 6000 T20 runs in his career which is a massive feat for any batter. India lost the final T20I by eight wickets and with 12 balls to spare.

