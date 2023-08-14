Top Recommended Stories

Sanju Samson TROLLED Heavily After Poor Show vs Windies Spoils His Chances of Making ODI WC Squad | VIRAL TWEETS

WI vs Ind: It is pretty evident that he has squandered his chances and fans are not happy with it as they had backed him a lot.

Updated: August 14, 2023 7:46 AM IST

By Ankit Banerjee | Edited by India.com Sports Desk

Sanju Samson TROLLED

Florida: With no Rishabh Pant and doubts over KL Rahul still persisting, eyes were on Sanju Samson with the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup coming up. Unfortunately, Samson squandered the five opportunities he got across formats against the West Indies. He came up with scores of 9, 51, 12, 7 & 13 in across ODIs and T20Is. It is pretty evident that he has squandered his chances and fans are not happy with it as they had backed him a lot. With there being doubts over his selection for the Asia Cup squad, here is how fans trolled the stylish top-order batter.

Samson may have scored merely nine in the fifth and final T20I, but he also bought up 6000 T20 runs in his career which is a massive feat for any batter. India lost the final T20I by eight wickets and with 12 balls to spare.

