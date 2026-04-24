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Sanju Samsons 101 against Mumbai Indians surprises THESE two legendary CSK players, says..., they are...

Sanju Samson’s 101 against Mumbai Indians surprises THESE two legendary CSK players, says…, they are…

Ex-Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players applauds Sanju Samson for his brilliant batting performance against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026.

Former CSK players lauds Sanju Samson for a century vs Mumbai Indians

The match no. 33 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, was played between Ruturaj Gaikwad’s Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 103 runs and secured the third victory and fifth position in the tournament.

Sanju Samson shines with unbeaten century against Mumbai Indians

Star Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player and one of the finest batters of all time, Sanju Samson showcased a brilliant performance against Mumbai Indians as he scored 101 runs unbeaten off 54 balls, including ten fours and six sixes and helped his side to post 207 runs on the board. His match-winning innings helped CSK to win the clash by a big margin of 103 runs.

Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina praise Sanju Samson’s match-winning knock

Former Indian cricketer and CSK players, Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh also reacted to Sanju Samson’s iconic innings against Mumbai Indians. Reflecting on his innings, Suresh Raina said: “Sanju Samson was brilliant because he built his innings smartly. He took his time early, played with a straight bat, and respected the good deliveries, especially against someone like Jasprit Bumrah. At the same time, he was quick to capitalise on anything loose, using the pace and placing the ball really well. That balance between patience and intent stood out. When you look at his recent scores, a century at the start of the tournament, 48, and now another hundred, it clearly shows he’s in outstanding form.”

Harbhajan Singh opened up on Sanju Samson’s 101 runs and said, “Sanju Samson stood out because of his game awareness. A lot of players have talent, but very few understand how to pace an innings in different situations. He recognised the importance of batting till the end, especially with a young side around him. After his half-century, he shifted gears, focused on singles and doubles, and ensured he stayed till the last phase. With wickets falling at the other end, he took responsibility and finished strongly. For me, this was one of the finest innings in terms of awareness and determination.”

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Sanju Samson enjoys strong run for CSK in IPL 2026

In the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, Sanju Samson performed brilliantly for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He has played seven matches, scoring 293 runs, so far. The biggest part about his batting, he smashed two centuries in the tournament with the highest score of 115 runs not out off 56 balls, including 15 fours and 4 sixes at a strike rate of 205.

Also Read: IPL 2026: Sanju Samson and Akeal Hosein lead CSK to DOMINANT 103-run win over Mumbai Indians in ‘EL Clasico’

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