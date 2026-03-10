Home

Sanju Samson’s father Viswanath opens up on his son’s journey from criticism to glory after T20 World Cup 2026 win, says…

After India's T20 World Cup 2026 triumph, Samson Viswanath reflects on Sanju Samson's journey, saying his recent stellar performances have overshadowed the struggles he faced for national team opportunities.

Sanju Samson's father Viswanath opens up on his son's journey from criticism to glory (Source: X)

Star India wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson’s father Samson Viswanath expressed immense pride following his son’s crucial role in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. In an exclusive interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, he said Sanju’s recent performances has completely overshadowed the disappointment he faced during the months when he struggled for opportunities in the national team.

Viswanath said that Sanju showcased the same calm and effortless batting style he has been admired for since childhood. He noted that Sanju’s three key innings in the crucial stage of the tournament were a true display of “class cricket,” as the star batter played with freedom, handled pressure effortlessly, and timed the ball to perfection.

Viswanath on nurturing Sanju Samson’s talent from childhood

He mentioned that he always told Sanju to follow the same batting style that had given him success in his earlier days. Recalling his memories of his son’s cricket career, Viswanath said that he realized his son’s potential when he was just three and a half years old. He introduced his sons to cricket at a very young age, and after the practice sessions, they would watch videos of the cricket legends and learn from them.

Viswanath mentioned that he always encouraged his children to study the batting of legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid and try to learn from their shots.

In the interview, Viswanath opened up on the significant decision he made for Sanju’s cricketing future. He left his Delhi Police job and returned to Kerala, believing it would provide better opportunities for his son.

Viswanath reflected on how he managed his studies and sports well

He recalled that Sanju had attended several trials in Delhi but hadn’t succeeded. He was afraid that Sanju might lose confidence after facing failure in many trials. Once they moved back to Kerala, Sanju’s talent quickly gained attention, and his performances began to stand out.

Viswanath also spoke about Sanju’s school days, mentioning how he managed his studies and sports well, even scoring over 90 percent in his exams. He would contact the school administration regularly to ensure that his sons were able to play in important matches, while at the same time assuring them that both his children were doing well in their studies.

Reflecting on the disappointing phase of Sanju’s career, Viswanath admitted that the family felt hurt by the online trolling. However, he expressed satisfaction that many of the same critics are now praising Sanju for his performances.

He also credited the Rajasthan Royals franchise and team mentor Zubin Bharucha for their pivotal role in Sanju’s growth. Viswanath noted that after joining the Royals as a teenager, Bharucha guided him consistently and played an essential part in shaping his development as a cricketer.

