Sanju Samson’s HUMBLE Gesture Towards Fans During ODI Series in New Zealand Will Blow Your Mind | WATCH VIDEO

Christchurch: Despite not featuring in the playing XI for the final ODI versus New Zealand at Hagley Oval on Wednesday, Sanju Samson’s humble gesture won hearts. Samson has already been getting a lot of support from fans after not having been picked over Rishabh Pant. While rain played spoilsport and the final ODI was called off, Samson signed autographs and obliged fans with selfies. Samson got picked for the opening ODI but was then sidelined for the remaining two.

Here is the fan video that shows his humble act in New Zealand.

Sanju Samson a gem of a person 💎 You deserves better 🙏❤️@SanjuSamsonFP #SanjuSamsonpic.twitter.com/TIrHkiAs3f — Sanju Samson Fans Page (@SanjuSamsonFP) November 30, 2022

“Sanju Samson has been doing really well with the opportunities he got. But sometimes you’ve to wait, we know on Rishabh Pant’s skills that he’s a match winner. So you need to back him,” captain Shikhar Dhawan said after India lost the ODI series 1-0.

Earlier, Finn Allen and Devon Conway had a 97-run opening stand to get New Zealand’s chase of 220 against India start on a bright note. Pacer Umran Malik broke it by taking out Allen. When rain arrived, New Zealand were at 104/1 in 18 overs and DLS calculations showed that they were ahead by 50 runs. But to constitute a full match, 20 overs were needed to be completed in the second innings.

In this tour, three out of six matches were washed out due to rain, and one ended in a tie because of rain. Only two matches were played in full, one in T20Is and other one being ODI series opener. India won the T20I series by the same scoreline as New Zealand clinched the ODI series.