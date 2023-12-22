Home

Ind vs SA: Claiming that he has been working really hard, Samson admitted that batting in the 50-over format gives a batter a little extra time to settle in.

Paarl: India veteran Sanju Samson came up with the goods when the team needed him the most on Thursday in the third and final ODI at Boland Park in Paarl. Samson went on to bring up his maiden ODI century against South Africa. He hit a fluent 108 off 114 balls. Initially, he took his time but later on he upped the ante and powered India to an above-par 296 for eight in 50 overs. Following India’s 78-run win, Samson was awarded the player of the match. At the presentation, an elated Samson said that he was ‘proud of it’. Claiming that he has been working really hard, Samson admitted that batting in the 50-over format gives a batter a little extra time to settle in.

“Proud of it, especially considering the result as well. Have been working hard, not just for the past couple of months so it’s nice. This format gives you some extra time to understand the wicket and the bowler’s mindset. Batting at the top of the order gives you those 10-20 extra deliveries,” Samson said at the presentation.

“The whole country is very proud of how Tilak Verma has stepped up, lot more to expect from him. The seniors have set the standards of Indian cricket and the juniors are coming in and doing the job. It’s not very easy, traveling in between and playing every 2-3 days but they’re getting the job done,” he added.

The two teams will now play the Boxing Day Test on December 26. It is a two-match Test series and a number of senior Indian cricketers would be back.

