Home

Sports

Sanjus Special...: Ravi Shastri and Gautam Gambhir applaud Samson for his iconic 97-run inning vs West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026

‘Sanju’s Special…’: Ravi Shastri and Gautam Gambhir applaud Samson for his iconic 97-run inning vs West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026

Ravi Shastri and Gautam Gambhir hail Sanju Samson for his iconic knock against West Indies in T20 World Cup 2026.

Gambhir and Shastri praises Sanju Samson

On Monday, Suryakumar Yadav’s Team India defeated West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match. It was the last game for both teams, and they got the final chance to prove themselves and qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Sanju Samson’s match-winning innings against West Indies

However, the Men in Blue dominated Shai Hope’s squad and directly qualified for the T20 World Cup 2026 knockout stage. In this victory, star Indian player, Sanju Samson played the biggest role as he showcased a great batting performance and showed the cricket world one more time why he is considered one of the most dangerous batters.

Sanju Samson destroyed the West Indies bowling attack as he scored 97* runs off 50 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes. Not only this, but with his iconic performance, he also won ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Ravi Shastri hails Sanju Samson for his crucial knock

Reflecting on his brilliant batting performance, former Indian head coach, Ravi Shastri applauded him and said, “It is Sanju’s special Samson today, and that innings was special, because just his calmness, his composure, and just the sublime touch right through that innings.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ravi Shastri opens up about Sanju Samson’s batting skills

“You had everything. You had timing, you had placement, you had explosive power, you had class and what I liked best was even with wickets falling around him, he never lost his cool. He was calm and composed in front of a big crowd,” he added.

“This was not a league game. This was a knockout contest. People, their expectations of Samson have been huge right through his career. No one has questioned his talent, but they have been disappointed with his consistency. He brought everything to the fore today and made millions around the globe happy,” Shastri concluded.

Gautam Gambhir praises Sanju Samson

Team India head coach, Gautam Gambhir praised Sanju Samson for his knock in the important match against West Indies, “He is a world class player, we all know how good a player Sanju is.”

“And it was all about backing him. And then when the team needed him the most, obviously today was a day where he probably showed his true potential as well. And hopefully, This is a time for him to kick off and probably two more games to go, hopefully.”

“I actually thought that he never accelerated the innings. It was just a very, very normal cricketing shots and I never saw any muscling the ball as well and that is the kind of talent he has,” he said.

Gambhir reveals Samson’s practice in the nets

“When you know that you’re in control of the game and you know that you’re feeling good, he’s hitting the ball really well in the nets and it’s about going in the middle and showcasing that skill that you had and obviously he knew that the wicket was very good, quick outfield as well but again I have always said that he is a world class player, he is a great talent and hopefully he can kick off from now and hopefully we can see a lot more innings like this from Sanju,” he added.

For all latest updates of T20 World Cup 2026 you can visit: https://www.india.com/icc-mens-t20-world-cup-2026/

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.