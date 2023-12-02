‘Sanju Stands Tall When He Bats’: Ab de Villers Hails Samson After His Inclusion In ODI Squad vs South Africa

Home

New Delhi: South Africa legendary batter Ab de Villers lavished praise on Sanju Samson after his inclusion in the Indian ODI squad against SA. The ODI squad will be captained by KL Rahul and BCCI have excluded Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Shubman Gill for the ODIs against Proteas.

The ODIs will be played on December 17 (Johannesburg), Dec 19 (Gqeberha) and December 21 at Paarl. Commenting on Samson’s return, Ab de Villers reckoned that Samson will do well in South Africa.

“It’s great to see him in the team. He will enjoy the South African wickets. He stands tall when he bats. There’s a bit of bounce and movement and all the batters will be tested.”

“But someone like Sanju, I think, will do well. And he also gives you an option with the gloves,” he further added.

Squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

