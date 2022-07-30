Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 2: India’s Sanket Sargar opened the country’s medal tally at the Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) by claiming a silver medal in the men’s 55kg category in Birmingham on Saturday. The 21-year-old Maharashtra boy looked on course to win the gold, however, two failed clean and jerk attempts spoiled his chances as he lifted a total of 248kg (113kg+135kg) to finish second.Also Read - LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: India Inflicts Second Consecutive Whitewash; Beat Sri Lanka 5-0

Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249kg (107kg+142kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara 225kg (105kg+120kg) took home the bronze.

Sargar cruised past all his opponents in the snatch section, leading by six kilograms to head into clean and jerk. But the Indian was only able to execute one lift in the clean and jerk section as he seemingly picked up an injury and looked in agony after he failed to lift 139kg in his second and third attempts. In the last edition, Indian lifters brought home a rich haul of nine medals including five golds. This year too they are expected to reign supreme.

Later in the day, P Gururaja (61kg), Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu (49kg) and S Bindyarani Devi (55kg) will vie for the top honors in their respective events.

It was an eventful day for the Indians on the opening day of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. The Indian Badminton Contingent rout arch-rivals Pakistan 5-0, with stars PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth winning in straight sets. India Women’s Hockey team opened their account with a bang with a 5-0 comprehensive victory over Ghana. India Women’s Cricket Team despite giving a strong fight went down to Australia as the Women in Blue lost by 3 wickets in Commonwealth Games’ historic cricket match.

(With PTI inputs)