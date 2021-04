SAP vs AMB Dream11 Prediction Kerala Women’s T20

Team Sapphire vs Team Amber Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SAP vs AMB at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.13 of Kerala Women's T20 tournament, Team Sapphire will take on Team Amber at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Friday. The Kerala Women's T20 SAP vs AMB match will start at 10 AM IST – April 2. Team Sapphire's winning streak came to an end as they lost in their previous game. Amber, on the other hand, are flying with three wins in a row and a big win could see them go top of the table in the upcoming game. Although Amber have the form, Sapphire had beaten them comprehensively last time these teams met in the T20 tournament.

TOSS: The Kerala Women's T20 toss between Team Sapphire AMB Team Amber will take place at 9.30 AM IST – April 2.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

SAP vs AMB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – J S Deepthi, M Abina

Batters – H U Bhoomika, Santosh Siha, Sunil Ansu

All-Rounders – Sajeevan Sajana (C), George Jincy, K K Aparna

Bowlers – Suren Sandra, Gireesh Diya (vc), Surendran Vinaya

SAP vs AMB Probable Playing XIs

Team Sapphire: S Sajana (C), Bhoomika Umbarje, Maneesha C K (wk), J Chilthanya, Sandra Suren, Aparna K K, Vinaya Surendran, Alka Suresh, Sayooja Salilan, Siha Santosh, Anju Rajan.

Team Amber: Jincy George (C), Aleena Surendran, Deepthi J S (wk), Ansu Sunil, MP Aleena, Joshithta V J, Sraya Roy, Anusree Anilkumar, Diya Gireesh, Sneha K R, Suthi T P.

SAP vs AMB Squads

Team Sapphire: Vinaya Surendran, J Chilthanya, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, K S Sayoojya, C K Maneesha, S Sajana, Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, P T Nandini, Arathi Ravi, Alka A Suresh, A K Aiswarya, K K Aparna, M Aswathy

Team Amber: Jincy George, Aleena Surendran M, Abina M, Ansu Sunil, Sruthi TP, Athira Sanal, Joshitha V J, Sraya Roy, Diya Gireesh, Sneha K R, Deepthi J S, Aleena M P, Yadhu Priya, Binisha V, Arya Baby, Anusree Anilkumar, Devika Krishna Kumar.

