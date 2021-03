SAP vs EME Dream11 Prediction

Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SAP vs EME at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the tenth match of the ongoing Kerala Women's T20 competition, Team Sapphire will take the field against Team Emerald.

Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SAP vs EME, Kerala Women's T20, Team Sapphire Dream11 Team Player List, Team Emerald Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald T20, Online Cricket Tips SAP vs EME T20, Online Cricket Tips Team Sapphire vs Team Emerald Kerala Women's T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kerala Women's T20.

TOSS: The Kerala Women's T20 toss between Team Sapphire and Team Emerald will take place at 1.30 PM IST – March 31.

Time: 2 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

SAP vs EME My Dream11 Team

S Sajana (captain), Minnu Mani (vice-captain), C K Maneesha, H U Bhoomika, Siha Santosh, Divya Ganesh, Alka A Suresh, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, Aneena Mathew, Nithya Loordh

SAP vs EME Probable Playing XIs

Team Sapphire: C K Maneesha, S Sajana, Siha Santosh, Alka A Suresh, K K Aparna, Anju Ranjan-I, HU Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, K S Sayoojya

Team Emerald: Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna MP, Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Divya Ganesh

SAP vs EME Full Squads

Team Sapphire: Vinaya Surendran, J Chilthanya, Anju Ranjan-I, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, K S Sayoojya, C K Maneesha, S Sajana, Siha Santosh, Farha Shirin, P T Nandini, Arathi Ravi, Alka A Suresh, A K Aiswarya, K K Aparna, M Aswathy

Team Emerald: Aiswarya R, Divya Ganesh, Anushka C V, Minnu Mani, Jipsa Joseph, Vaishna M P, Nithya Loordh, Steffi Stanly, Aiswarya M, Feba Fatim, Saraswathi Unni Amit, Manasvi Potti, Biby Sebastin, Aneena Mathew, Devisree Hari, Malavika Sabu, Keziah Miriam Sabin

