SAP vs PEA Dream11 Prediction Kerala Women’s T20

Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's SAP vs PEA at Sanathana Dharma College Ground: In the match no.1 of Kerala Women's T20 tournament, Team Sapphire will take on Team Pearl at the Sanathana Dharma College Ground on Monday. The Kerala Women's T20 SAP vs PEA match will start at 10 AM IST – March 29. Team Sapphire have won both of their matches so far and are currently sitting at the top position in the points table. On the other hand, Team Pearl have also won two out of two matches they have played. They are currently sitting at the 2nd position in the points table only because of the lesser run rate as compared to Sapphire. The live TV telecast and online live streaming of Kerala Women's T20 match will not be available. Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women's T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SAP vs PEA, Kerala Women's T20, Team Sapphire Dream11 Team Player List, Team Pearl Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl T20, Online Cricket Tips SAP vs PEA T20, Online Cricket Tips Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl Kerala Women's T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kerala Women's T20.

TOSS: The Kerala Women's T20 toss between Team Sapphire PEA Team Pearl will take place at 9.30 AM IST – March 29.

Time: 10 AM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

SAP vs PEA My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Aswathy Babu

Batters – H U Bhoomika (C), Santosh Siha, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Shibu Aleena

All-Rounders – Sajeevan Sajana (vc), DrishyaIV, Keerthi James

Bowlers – Suren Sandra, Renjusha, Nandana

SAP vs PEA Probable Playing XIs

Team Sapphire: C K Maneesha (wk), S Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, K K Aparna, M Aswathy, J Chilthanya, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Vinaya Surendran, K S Sayoojya.

Team Pearl: Babu Aswathi (wk), Sukumar Sooya, Shibu Aleena, I V Drishya, Bhadra Parameswaran, Akhila P, Jisna Joseph, Keerthi James (C), Nandana, Mohanan Darsana, Sourabhya P.

SAP vs PEA Squads

Team Sapphire: Aswathy M, Sajeevan Sajana (C), Siha Santosh, A K Aiswarya, Alka A Suresh, Aparna K K, C K Maneesha, Anju Rajan, H U Bhoomika, Renjusha, Sandra Suren, Arathi Ravi, Nandini P T, Chilthanya J, Sayoojya Salilan, Vinaya Surendran, Farha Shirin.

Team Pearl: Babu Aswathi (WK), George Maria (WK), Sukumar Sooya, Shibu Aleena, Drishna N K, I V Drishya, Bhadra Parameswaran, P Akhila, Jisna Joseph, Keerthi James, Sauparnika B, Yuvanthika R, Nandana, Jisha Jaimon, Sneha M, Mohanan Darsana and Sourabhya P.

