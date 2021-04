Dream11 Team Predictions

SAP vs PEA, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kerala Women’s T20 Match 16: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today’s Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2 PM IST April 3 Saturday: Also Read - RUB vs EME Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kerala Women's T20 Match 15: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Team Ruby vs Team Emerald at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 10 AM IST April 3 Saturday

Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl Dream11 Team Prediction Kerala Women’s T20 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SAP vs PEA, Kerala Women’s T20, Team Sapphire Dream11 Team Player List, Team Pearl Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl T20, Online Cricket Tips SAP vs PEA T20, Online Cricket Tips Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl Kerala Women’s T20, Fantasy Playing Tips – Kerala Women’s T20. Also Read - EME vs PEA Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kerala Women's T20 Match 14: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Team Emerald vs Team Pearl at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 2 PM IST April 2 Friday

TOSS: The Kerala Women’s T20 toss between Team Sapphire vs Team Pearl will take place at 1.30 PM IST – April 3. Also Read - SAP vs AMB Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kerala Women's T20 Match 13: Captain, Vice-captain, Probable XIs For Today's Team Sapphire vs Team Amber at Sanathana Dharma College Ground at 10 AM IST April 2 Friday

Time: 2 PM IST

Venue: Sanathana Dharma College Ground.

SAP vs PEA My Dream11 Team

C K Maneesha, B Aswathi, H U Bhoomika, S Sooya, S Aleena, S Sajana, J Keerthi, K K Aparna, S Sandra, M Darsana, S Vinaya

Captain: S Sajana. Vice-Captain: S Sandra

Probable Playing XIs

Team Sapphire

H U Bhoomika, C K Maneesha (wk), Santosh Siha, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sayoojya Salilan, Alka A Suresh, Renjusha, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Surendran Vinaya, Anju Rajan

Team Pearl

Keerthi James (c), Aswathy Babu (wk), Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya I V, Darsana Mohanan, Gopika Gayathri Devi, Sourabhya Balan, Sooya Sukumar, Bhadra Parameswaran, Aleena Shibu, Nandana

Squads

Team Sapphire

H U Bhoomika, C K Maneesha (wk), Santosh Siha, Sajeevan Sajana (c), Sayoojya Salilan, Alka A Suresh, Renjusha, Suren Sandra, K K Aparna, Surendran Vinaya, Anju Rajan, Arathi Ravi, Chilthanya J, Nandini P T, Aswathy M, Farha Shirin, A K Aiswarya

Team Pearl

Jisna Joseph, Aswathy Baby (WK), B Sauparnika, Akhila Ponnukuttan, Drishya I V, Keerthi James (C), Sourabhya Balan, Darsana Mohanan, Sooya Sukumar, Aleena Shibu, Nandana, Drishna NK, Yuvanthika R, Jisha Jaimon, Sneha M, Maria George, Bhadra Parameswaran

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SAP Dream11 Team/ PEA Dream11 Team/ Team Sapphire Dream11 Player List/ Team Pearl Dream11 Player List/ Dream11 Guru Tips – Kerala Women’s T20/ Online Cricket Tips and more.