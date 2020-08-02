Dream11 Team Prediction

SAP vs VIS Dream11 Team Prediction J-League 2019-20- Captain, Vice-captain And Fantasy Tips For Today's Consadole Sapporo vs Vissele Kobe Football Match Predicted XIs at 10:30 AM IST August 2:

The J1 League or simply J1 is the top division of the Japan Professional Football League and the top professional Soccer J.League in Japan. It is one of the most successful leagues in Asian club football. Currently, the J1 League is the first level of the Japanese association football league system.

SAP vs VIS Dream11 Prediction

Goalkeeper: H Iikura

Defenders: R Shindo, T Takamine, H Miyazawa

Midfielders: C Songkrasin, A Iniesta, K Furuhashi, Y Komai, L Fernandes

Forwards: D Douglas, T Arano

SQUADS

Consadole Sapporo (SAP): Shun Kawakami,Kojiro Nakano,Shunta Awaka,Takanori Sugeno,Kawin Thamsatchanan,Shunta Tanaka,Koki Kanno,Kim Min-tae,Taiyo Hama,Akito Fukumori,Naoki Ishikawa,Ryosuke Shindo,Daiki Suga,Shuma Kido,Tomoki Takamine,Ryota Hayasaka,Yoshihiro Nakano,Kosuke Shirai,Riku Danzaki,Yoshiaki Komai,Hiroki Miyazawa,Kazuki Fukai,Takuro Kaneko,Takuma Arano,Lucas Fernandes,Jay Bothroyd,Yosei Sato,Ren Yamato,Ren Fujimura,Anderson Lopes,Musashi Suzuki,Chanathip Songkrasin,Douglas Oliveira

Vissel Kobe (VIS): Hiroki Iikura, Daiya Maekawa, Kenshin Yoshimaru, Genta Ito, Hirofumi Watanabe, Leo Osaki, Ryuho Kikuchi, Dankler Luis, Tetsushi Yamakawa, Ryo Hatsuse, So Fujitani, Thomas Vermaelen, Gotoku Sakai, Daigo Nishi, Hotaru Yamaguchi, Andres Iniesta, Yuta Goke, Takuya Yasui, Daiju Sasaki, Yuya Nakasaka, Kyogo Furuhashi, Keijiro Ogawa, Dyanfres Douglas, Noriaki Fujimoto, Junya Tanaka, Yutaro Oda

