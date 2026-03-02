Home

Saqlain Mushtaq blasts Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson over THIS star all-rounder’s misuse, his name is…

Pakistan has officially been eliminated from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 as in the Super 8 game between Pakistan and the co-hosts Sri Lanka, Salman Agha’s side needed to stop Sri Lanka before scoring 147 runs. However, Sri Lanka scored more than that and spoiled Pakistan’s chances of qualifying for the T20 World Cup 2026. Pakistan won that much, but that victory doesn’t matter for them at all.

Reflecting on the massive loss, former Pakistan star and one of the finest spinners of all time, Saqlain Mushtaq blamed the team’s head coach Mike Hesson for the misuse of star all-rounder Shadab Khan.

Speaking about Shadab Khan, who is son-in-law of Saqlain Mushtaq, in recent times, Shadab has been facing severe criticism and bold remarks for ongoing form and performances from cricket experts and fans. Mushtaq broke silence on head coach Mike Hesson for not utilizing him properly.

‘Mike Hesson demanded too much from him’: Saqlain Mushtaq

“What is the performance of Mitchell Santner? If I am getting it right, you are saying that… How many wickets has Axar Patel taken? What I am saying is that I think Mike Hesson demanded too much from him in both batting and bowling and did not use him properly,”

Shadab Khan’s performance in T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking about Shadab’s performance throughout the tournament, he only scored 118 runs in seven matches. With the ball, he took just five wickets. Saqlain Mushtaq reminded everyone of his tenure as the head coach of the Pakistan team and said that Shadab was good in both departments batting and bowling as well, he just need to be utilized well.

Mushtaq says Shadab was not perfectly utilized by Hesson

“His utilisation… He wants both batting and bowling. And when I was head coach, the information given to me by the selection committee was that he is equally good in both batting and bowling. But your utilisation should be right. If his utilisation was right, the value of the things could have been better.”

“Like, today, Naseem was given the third over, which was wrong. Similarly, Shadab Khan was given the third over. That was also wrong. There were technical errors,” he added.

