ICC World Cup 2019: With the Indian cricket team getting ready to start their World Cup campaign on June 5, a nation of a billion is already pouring in their blessings and best wishes. Be it the common man or film stars, everybody is rooting for the Men in Blue. Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is the latest to wish Virat Kohli-led Team India. She is rather confident that India will bring the Cup home. That is exactly what the entire nation would want.

The actress also revealed her obsession for Puma’s latest song for the Indian cricket team, the ‘Sock’ song. The song has been sung by rapper Divine and it has created quite a rage among fans who are loving it. Sara seems to be smitten by the song.

“Obsessed with the freshest cricket anthem of the season – #SockThem! @virat.kohli and the boys gonna slay and bring it home,” read Sara Ali Khan’s post.

Meanwhile, Team India would rely heavily on skipper Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah. India is a well-balanced unit going into the big tournament. India would start their campaign against South Africa who lost their opening encounter against hosts England by 104 runs.