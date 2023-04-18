Home

Sara Tendulkar Finds Eerie Similarity in Stats Between Sachin, Arjun’s IPL Numbers – Check DEETS

Arjun bowled the first over in his IPL career and conceded five runs against KKR, Sachin too gave away five runs in his first-ever over in the IPL in 2009 against the same opposition.

Mumbai: Young Arjun Tendulkar created a massive buzz as he made his much-awaited IPL debut on Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium. While social media reacted with love, Arjun’s sister Sara was there in the stands to cheer for her brother. Arjun got the ball from Rohit Sharma to start proceedings against KKR. After the game, Sara found an eerie similarity between Arjun and father Sachin’s IPL numbers. Arjun bowled the first over in his IPL career and conceded five runs against KKR, Sachin too gave away five runs in his first-ever over in the IPL in 2009 against the same opposition.

While Sachin had returned figures of 0 for 11 after bowling two overs in the match against KKR in 2009, Arjun conceded 17 runs without taking any wicket.

Arjun Tendulkar became the first son to play for the same Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise that his father Sachin Tendulkar represented for many years.

“Arjun, today you have taken another important step in your journey as a cricketer. As your father, someone who loves you and is passionate about the game, I know you will continue to give the game the respect it deserves and the game will love you back. (1/2),” tweeted Sachin after Mumbai won the game by three wickets.

“You have worked very hard to reach here, and I am sure you will continue to do so. This is the start of a beautiful journey. All the best!,” the ex-India opener added in his Twitter thread.

