Sara Tendulkar’s Heartfelt 4-Word Post After Brother Arjun’s IPL Debut During MI vs KKR Goes VIRAL

IPL 2023: Amid all this, Arjun's sister Sara, who was present at the venue took to social media and posted a heartfelt note for her brother.

Sara Tendulkar shared a heartfelt post for her brother Arjun Tendulkar after he made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians. (Image: Twitter)

Mumbai: Amid much speculation, young Arjun Tendulkar finally made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians after being a part of the side for a couple of seasons. On Sunday against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede stadium, Arjun bowled the first over with the new ball after MI opted to field. Arjun’s sheer presence in the match send social media into a frenzy. Amid all this, Arjun’s sister Sara, who was present at the venue took to social media and posted a heartfelt note for her brother. Her post read: “Happiest Sister Today #24.”

Here is the screenshot of her Insta story:

