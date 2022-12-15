Top Recommended Stories
Sara Tendulkar’s Lovable Reaction on Brother Arjun’s Maiden Hundred on Ranji Trophy Debut
Arjun Tendulkar Ranji Trophy Century: It was his sister Sara who stole the show. Sara took to Instagram to express her delight.
Goa: Young Arjun Tendulkar was in top form with the bat on Wednesday as he smashed his maiden Ranji Trophy hundred on his debut. His maiden hundred came against Rajasthan at the Goa Cricket Association Ground. Following his hundred, he got wishes from all quarters. But it was his sister Sara who stole the show. Sara took to Instagram to express her delight.
Also Read:
Playing for Goa against Rajasthan, Arjun came into bat at No.7 with the team’s score at 201/54 in 81.3 overs on Day 1. The southpaw closed the day at four not out off 15 balls. On the second day, the left-hander completed his century off 178 balls with the held of 12 fours and two sixes.
Born and brought up in Mumbai, Arjun wasn’t getting much chances for his state and hence decided to shift cities. He was also the part of Mumbai Indians squad for the last two seasons, but didn’t play a game.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.