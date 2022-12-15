Sara Tendulkar’s Lovable Reaction on Brother Arjun’s Maiden Hundred on Ranji Trophy Debut

Arjun Tendulkar Ranji Trophy Century: It was his sister Sara who stole the show. Sara took to Instagram to express her delight.

Arjun Tendulkar @Twitter

Goa: Young Arjun Tendulkar was in top form with the bat on Wednesday as he smashed his maiden Ranji Trophy hundred on his debut. His maiden hundred came against Rajasthan at the Goa Cricket Association Ground. Following his hundred, he got wishes from all quarters. But it was his sister Sara who stole the show. Sara took to Instagram to express her delight.

In her first story, she posted a small clip of Arjun’s celebration after completing his 100 and captioned it, “Proudestestest sister today” along with mentioning “100 on debut @arjuntendulkar24.”

Here are screenshots of her Insta stories:

In the second story, she reshared a post from the Mumbai Indians account and captioned it, “All your hardwork and patience is slowly paying off…”. Playing for Goa against Rajasthan, Arjun came into bat at No.7 with the team’s score at 201/54 in 81.3 overs on Day 1. The southpaw closed the day at four not out off 15 balls. On the second day, the left-hander completed his century off 178 balls with the held of 12 fours and two sixes. Born and brought up in Mumbai, Arjun wasn’t getting much chances for his state and hence decided to shift cities. He was also the part of Mumbai Indians squad for the last two seasons, but didn’t play a game.

Meanwhile, Sachin, who made his Ranji Trophy debut in 1988, scored a century on debut for Mumbai against Gujarat. Sachin was 15 at that time. 34 years later, his son repeated the feat.