Star English cricketer Sarah Taylor has once again surprised her fans with her latest Instagram. In the picture, she teases fans with a nude picture, aesthetically shot, where she holds a bat. Taylor captioned the picture as, “Waiting to go into bat like …”. Her post garnered mixed reactions bt a teammate of her Alexandra Hartley subtly roasted Sarah with two comments. The first comment read, “How many naked games of cricket have you played?” It did not end there as she came up with another comment soon after the first one and it read, “When do you ever wait to bat without clothes on?”

Here are the screenshots of Alexandra’s comments.

Not long ago, Sarah who is known for her batting and wicketkeeping prowess had stood for a cause. She revealed that she is standing up and ready to speak about women empowerment. Recently, she is not a part of the English setup as she has been facing some personal problems. She has an anxiety disorder, something that has derailed her cricket career. However, that did not stop her from representing the Surrey Stars in the ongoing league in England.

Earlier, she took a break during the Women’s Ashes, saying, “I don’t want people to feel this is exactly the same. There are plenty of challenges I’ve overcome on the way but mental health is not something you ‘beat’.”

In her latest post, she thanks Women’s Health UK for inviting her to take part in a seminar which addresses the women’s body problems. Initially, she wasn’t comfortable while shooting it, Sarah is now proud of herself for taking a bold step and also has a message for the other women.