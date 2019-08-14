English women cricketer who is known for her batting and wicketkeeping prowess has recently stood for a cause. In her latest Instagram post, she reveals that she is standing up and ready to speak about women empowerment. Recently, she is not a part of the English setup as she has been facing some personal problems. She has an anxiety disorder, something that has derailed her cricket career. However, that did not stop her from representing the Surrey Stars in the ongoing league in England.

In her latest post, she thanks Women’s Health UK for inviting her to take part in a seminar which addresses the women’s body problems. Initially, she wasn’t comfortable while shooting it, Sarah is now proud of herself for taking a bold step and also has a message for the other women.

“Anyone that knows me will know that this is a little out of my comfort zone, but I’m so proud of myself and grateful to @womenshealthuk for inviting me to be a part of this issue. – I’ve always had issues with my body and I had to get over a few in order to do this and it was completely empowering. Every other girl looks stunning ! -Please remember EVERY woman is BEAUTIFUL. – Thank you to everyone involved,” read her post.