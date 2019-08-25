England’s star batswoman and wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor is at it again with her latest Instagram post to leave her fans and the whole cricketing fraternity stunned. After surprising everyone by posting a nude picture of herself wearing nothing but only wicket-keeping gloves, Sarah has once again taken the cricketing world by storm with another sensational post from her recent photoshoot for a health magazine.

The 30-year-old, who is a victim of mental illness like anxiety and stress, had to beat some of the health issues to become a part of the campaign raising awareness about the issue. However, in her latest picture, Sarah has chosen the wild route to connect with her fans and posted a picture with a teasing caption along with it which read – “Waiting to Go Into Bat Like”. In the aesthetically clicked picture, Sarah can be seen holding a cricket bat and donning just the gloves.

SEE PIC —



Earlier – Taylor openly admitted of battling the bouts of depression in the past which hampered her fledgeling cricket career. The Whitechapel-born cricketer, who is widely regarded as one of the best keepers in the game, said she did it for a cause despite being out of her comfort zone.

The caption read, “Anyone that knows me will know that this is a little out of my comfort zone, but I’m so proud of myself and grateful to @womenshealthuk for inviting me to be a part of this issue. I’ve always had issues with my body and I had to get over a few in order to do this and it was completely empowering. Every other girl looks stunning! Please remember EVERY woman is BEAUTIFUL. Thank you to everyone involved!”

Taylor had also thanked the Women’s Health UK for calling her to be a part of the reason which states about women’s body issues. However, she was uncomfortable while shooting the photo, but after pulling off the photoshoot, Sarah feels proud of her after performing such a bold action which conveys a message for other women.